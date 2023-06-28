GE HealthCare Announces Collaboration with DePuy Synthes to Bring Advanced 3D Precision Imaging Innovation to Spine Practices in the United States

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) has entered into a distribution agreement with DePuy Synthes*, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, to bring GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D Imaging System, in conjunction with DePuy Synthes’ extensive product portfolio, to more surgeons and patients across the United States. This new collaboration demonstrates GE HealthCare’s ongoing commitment to bring exceptional imaging technologies to clinicians providing patient care through the practice of some of healthcare’s most complex spine procedures today.

The spine is a crucial structure to the human body and highly complex in its composition of muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and sensitive nerves. Injuries or deformities of the spine can affect any appendage of the body and significantly restrict mobility as well as reduce quality of life as a result. Visualization and imaging are critical to helping achieve accurate diagnosis as well as treatment in the face of such complexity to ensure the most optimal patient outcome.

GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D Imaging System was designed to increase surgical imaging precision and efficiency to further the 3D imaging experience in surgical suites practicing spine procedures every day. The OEC 3D surgical imaging C-arm is a mobile CBCT imaging solution that works to seamlessly enable intraoperative 3D volumes and 2D high-definition imaging while covering a large anatomical field of view. With precise 3D volumetric images and familiar OEC 2D imaging capabilities, the OEC 3D C-arm also includes features for analyzing images, noise reduction, interoperative review, and seamless workflow to help clinicians see a broader picture.

With demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures continuing to grow and ambulatory surgery centers performing more than half of all outpatient procedures in the United States1, providers need efficient imaging capabilities. This new agreement will help enable both companies to better serve surgeons and address the complex needs of their patients and a wide range of procedural needs in spine.

“We know that GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D is a game-changer for clinicians today – from its large field of view and open platform to high-quality reconstructed 3D images,” said Phil Rackliffe, President & CEO for GE Healthcare’s Image-Guided Therapies business. “Through this new collaboration with DePuy Synthes, we’re excited for the opportunity to bring this technology to more spine practices in acute to outpatient settings knowing OEC 3D provides precise and efficient imaging so that surgeons can stay focused on what matters most, providing quality patient care.”

* DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates.

______________________________
1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthcarefinancenews.com%2Fnews%2Fambulatory-surgery-centers-compete-hospitals-outpatient-dollars

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gehealthcare.com%2F for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621432266r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621432266/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.