Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2023 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, “Zebra Technologies offers one of the market's largest ranges of rugged devices and form factors purpose built for enterprise use cases."

The report also noted, “Zebra Technologies offers a comprehensive in-house developed solution ecosystem, in addition to a range of enterprise support features and services. Enterprise organizations looking to deploy rugged mobile devices that address multiple dedicated use cases in retail, warehousing, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation+%26amp%3B+logistics, government and field+operations should consider Zebra Technologies on their list as a provider of rugged mobile devices. The core of Zebra's mobile hardware offerings caters to high-volume scanning and asset management mobile use cases. However, Zebra's portfolio of devices is sufficiently tiered by capability and broad enough to meet a wide variety of enterprise use cases.”

Zebra led the charge for Android as an enterprise-grade OS among rugged device manufacturers, and its expansive rugged portfolio spans a broad range of hardware, software, and services designed to address the specific needs and challenges of its customers. As a participant in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, Zebra provides best-in-class lifecycle management support for its Android devices backed by best-in-class technical support from Zebra Services. Zebra’s Mobility+DNA suite of products and cloud services simplify device deployment and management, OS and software updates, security, loss prevention and application development throughout the device deployment lifecycle.

“We are excited to again be named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for rugged mobile devices,” said Julie Johnson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra's mobile computing solutions are purpose-built for a wide range of industries, workplaces and workflows. We believe this recognition as a Leader from the IDC MarketScape further reinforces our commitment to providing a portfolio that is rugged, smart and tailored to new ways of working for our customers.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies has been named a Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices in the 2023 IDC MarketScape vendor assessment.

Zebra was assessed for the breadth and depth of its Rugged Mobile Device portfolio offering as well as customer satisfaction and service, total cost of ownership (TCO) and its strategic plans for the future including meeting the needs for the rugged market.

Read the excerpt of the 2023 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices Vendor Assessment here.

ABOUT IDC MARKETSCAPE

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50689523, June 2023)

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

