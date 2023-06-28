Did you lose money on investments in Charles River? If so, please visit Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (: CRL) between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the "Complaint").

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 18, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; and (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia.

On February 22, 2023, before the market opened, Charles River revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“USFWS”) into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research. The Company noted that it was voluntarily suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023.

