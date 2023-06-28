Freddie Mac Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index Rises in First Quarter of 2023

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freddie Mac ( FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) rose by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2023, but decreased year over year, with the annual index down 16.6%. AIMI’s quarterly increase nationwide and in all 25 markets was a sharp reversal from last quarter’s drop. Meanwhile, the annual decline nationwide and in all 25 markets was large but not as severe of a fall from the previous quarter.

“The annual decline in AIMI remained reflective of the year’s higher mortgage rates,” said Sara Hoffmann, Director of Multifamily Research at Freddie Mac. “But over the prior quarter, mortgage rate volatility slowed down, and the increase in AIMI was mostly a product of property prices reacting to the higher mortgage rate environment.”

Over the quarter, AIMI increased in the nation and in all 25 markets. This is a sharp reversal from last quarter due mostly to property prices falling as a result of the still-elevated mortgage rates, despite slight declines in NOI.

  • Net operating income (NOI) declined in the nation and most markets. However, no metros were deeply negative with the lowest performer being Raleigh, North Carolina at -1.7%.
  • Property prices dropped in the nation and in every market. This is the second consecutive quarter of universal decline.
  • Mortgage rates dropped slightly by 7 bps — the first quarterly decrease since the third quarter of 2021.

Over the year, AIMI decreased in the nation and in all 25 markets, driven by the large increase in mortgage rates. The annual decline is large but not as severe as last quarter.

  • NOI growth was generally strong with a national growth rate of 3.4%. NOI declined in three markets (Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix).
  • Property price performance was mostly negative, and prices nationally contracted by -7.2%. This is the first annual decline in property prices since the second quarter of 2010.
  • Mortgage rates increased by 246 bps — a slight pullback from last quarter’s jump, but still the second highest annual increase in the entire history of AIMI going back to 2000.

In addition to national and local values, a sensitivity table is available that captures how the index value adjusts based on changes in certain underlying variables. Additional information about AIMI is on the Freddie Mac Multifamily website, including FAQs and a video.

AIMI is an analytical tool that combines multifamily rental income growth, property price growth and mortgage rates to provide a single Index that measures multifamily market investment conditions. A rise in AIMI from one quarter to the next implies an increasingly favorable environment for multifamily investment opportunities, while a decline suggests that attractive investment opportunities are becoming more difficult to find compared with the prior period.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Hartig
(703) 903-3802
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MjE2OCM1NjU4MzE3IzIwODExNTY=
Freddie-Mac.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.