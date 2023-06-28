Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal the All-New Triton in Thailand on July 26

2 hours ago
TOKYO, June 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will hold the world premiere of the fully redesigned Triton1 one-ton pickup truck in Thailand on July 26.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model that has been well-received in the ASEAN region, Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets for its durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort and ride quality required for private use.

The all-new Triton - the sixth generation of Mitsubishi Motors' midsize pickup truck - is updated with a beefed-up body and a powerful, horizontally-themed styling. At the front, the combination of daytime running lights resembling the sharp gaze of a hawk and a set of three dimensional headlights below emphasizes the impressive presence and robustness of the new model.

"The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand's robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July."

A video that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the all-new Triton and a video message from the designer are now available on Mitsubishi Motors' special website.

Special website for the all-new Triton: www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/triton

The all-new Triton design teaser: https://youtu.be/H5RW1l0x_R0

The all-new Triton announcement teaser: https://youtu.be/L7j4TqgKikU

1. Sold as L200 in some markets.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211, Financial) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.

