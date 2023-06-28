Sierra+Wireless, a subsidiary of Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) and world-leading IoT solutions provider, today announced it has partnered with leading software and services provider Amdocs, to provide customers a complete solution that reduces the complexity of designing, deploying, managing and servicing a private+cellular+network.

Customers are increasingly looking to private networks to provide high-reliability coverage, increased security, and better flexibility for their applications. According+to+a+recent+report+by+analyst+firm+Counterpoint+Research, the global LTE/5G private networks infrastructure market will increase from approximately $2.5 billion in revenue at the end of 2022 to reach $21.8 billion at the end of 2030, representing a CAGR of 30.7% over the forecast period.

This collaboration taps into this growing market while providing an integrated and cost-effective solution for customers to create a resilient, modern private network which includes Sierra’s leading portfolio of IoT routers and modules, as well as the company’s software and service+solutions to provide increased coverage and enhanced security for private 4G and 5G networks. In addition, it provides customers with global band support and the ability to create future-proofed, tailored private networking solutions that fit their needs. The two companies are also partnering with Athonet, a leading provider of mobile core networks, to provide a spectrum agnostic evolved packet core (EPC) to serve mission-critical private network applications.

“Interest in private+networking is exploding as more organizations realize the opportunity and benefits of having increased coverage, security and flexibility for their mission and business critical applications,” said Grant Kyle, head of strategic partnerships, Sierra Wireless. “Partnering with Amdocs, our goal is to simplify implementation by bringing a tested and complete end-to-end solution to market. This makes it easier for enterprises to adopt and build private networks quickly across key industries.”

Sierra and Amdocs are working together to drive channel sales initiatives, reduce overall complexity and provide a scalable network-as-a-service for enterprise customers within the Anterix 900Mhz, CBRS and 5G standalone (SA) global markets. Key industries include utilities, governments, transportation, smart cities, robotics and smart warehousing.

"Private networks will increasingly deliver secure, reliable connectivity to a wide variety of enterprises and consumers. Therefore, we are pleased to bring our portfolio of network capabilities - including the design, deployment and operation of private networks - to this collaboration with Sierra Wireless,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of technology and head of strategy. “Across the RAN, core, security and applications, we leverage our deep network expertise to help accelerate time-to-market for innovative connected experiences that meet the scalability, performance and security requirements of enterprises around the world.”

“We have seen the demand for private networks increase tremendously over the past couple of years as enterprises see the business benefits of cellular adoption,” said Simon O’Donnell, president of Athonet USA. “By partnering with Sierra Wireless, we’re helping businesses capitalize on these benefits with proven, secure solutions including Athonet’s 5G Core.”

Included as part of this complete solution are Sierra Wireless’ AirLink® XR Series routers, purpose-built for advanced mission and business-critical applications. These routers now support full spectrum CBRS LTE and Private 5G non-standalone (NSA) / standalone (SA) bands, enabling customers to take full advantage of the power of 5G’s higher data speeds, lower latency and higher device capacity for their next-generation private networking applications.

