American Water Completes Research on Opportunistic Pathogens in Drinking Water Distribution Systems

1 hours ago
American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced the completion of Water Research Foundation (WRF) Project 4911, Sampling and Monitoring Strategies for Opportunistic Pathogens in Drinking Water Distribution Systems. The project aimed to develop a practical sampling and analytical approach for water utilities to quantify opportunistic pathogens’ presence in drinking water distribution systems such that actionable data can be gathered for future risk determination and mitigation.

“American Water was proud to partner with The Water Research Foundation on this important water-related research and continued advancement in the science of drinking water,” said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, American Water and lead for this study. “Each day, we are reminded that at the end of every water pipe, there’s a family depending on water providers to deliver a vital service – and every treatment plant serves as a barrier against potential disease. Research into our water distribution systems is a critical component in continuing to provide clean, safe and reliable water services.”

American Water has focused significant research efforts on opportunistic pathogens, specifically Legionella; placing an emphasis on advanced detection methodologies and customer education/communication to help develop a holistic management strategy and to provide science-based future recommendations.

WRF is the leading research organization advancing the science of everything water to meet the evolving needs of the water sector. Approximately $533,000 in research investment was provided by WRF and American Water collaborated with Biodetek, an Arizona-based testing laboratory on this innovative project.

For more information, visit the WRF website here. If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Zia Bukhari at [email protected].

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people across 14 regulated jurisdictions and 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

