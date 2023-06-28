Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

2 hours ago
CINCINNATI, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its Second Quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcast, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 210-4659
  • International Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0383
  • Conference ID: 2035308
  • Webcast: Second Quarter 2023 Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website.

Connect with PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:
Kimberly Green, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399, [email protected]

