Sarah Williamson appointed to the EXL Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that Sarah Williamson, chief executive officer, board member and strategy officer, has been named to EXL’s board of directors as an independent director effective June 20, 2023.

“Sarah has extensive experience in investment management, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate governance and has honed her focus on long-term investing while being a distinguished leader with more than 25 years of global business experience,” said Vikram S. Pandit, chairperson of the board of EXL. “We are grateful to have Sarah’s perspective which will contribute to our board’s ability to identify and seize growth opportunities, ensuring our organization remains at the forefront of innovation.”

“With her extensive experience in business and capital deployment strategies, Sarah brings a fresh perspective to our board,” said Rohit Kapoor, vice chairperson and chief executive officer of EXL. “She will help fuel our strategic decision-making processes and drive us towards even greater success in the ever-evolving business landscape.”

"I am excited to join the innovative thinkers at EXL, leveraging data-led insights to navigate the complex landscape of insurance, healthcare, financial services and other business sectors,” said Williamson. “I will work with the board to unlock untapped potential, shape strategies and propel these sectors’ future solutions. This is our chance to make an impact, leverage new cutting-edge technologies and embark on a transformational journey.”

Williamson is currently the chief executive officer of FCLTGlobal, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to focus capital on the long term to support a sustainable and prosperous economy. Prior to joining FCLTGlobal, she spent over 20 years with Wellington Management, a private, independent investment management firm, including as a Partner and Director of Alternative Investments. Before Wellington Management, Williamson was a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, a special assistant at the U.S. Department of State, and a Goldman Sachs mergers and acquisitions investment banker. She also serves as a Director of Evercore (:EVR) where she is a member of the audit committee and the compensation committee.

For more information on EXL, click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management’s experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts
Media
Keith Little
+1 703-598-0980
[email protected]

Investor Relations
John Kristoff
+1 212 209 4613
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc25249e-550b-46cb-8187-2fecbf230b4d

ti?nf=ODg2MTQwNSM1NjU2MjczIzIwMDY0NDQ=
ExlService-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.