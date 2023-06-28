Webster Bank Corporate Responsibility Report: Social Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Webster Bank:

Originally published in Webster Bank's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Social Supply Chain

We began building our new Supplier Diversity program in 2022, integrating diversity and inclusion into our procurement process by laying a strong foundation with key internal and external stakeholders.

We developed policies, practices and procedures to ensure equal opportunity and enable access. As part of OCR, Supplier Diversity progress is reported to the Corporate Responsibility Committee (C-suite executives), which in turn reports to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

As part of this effort, Webster partnered with a number of organizations that support women- and minority-owned businesses in New England and New York. Membership in these groups provided valuable opportunities to develop relationships and learn best practices. We've been able to increase our visibility in this space by participating in supplier diversity matchmaker events and other external initiatives that promote opportunities for diverse vendors.

Internally, we are working to align our processes and lower barriers to entry by fine-tuning the onboarding process for low-risk vendors. We also developed colleague training to emphasize the important role our colleagues play in making the new Supplier Diversity program a success. We will support this with internal "road shows" across the footprint in 2023. The new Webster Supplier Diversity page went live in 2022, and an online vendor portal is scheduled for 2023.

Access to Capital
Webster believes strongly in empowering people and strengthening communities by expanding access to capital through support for:

Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs)
Finance affordable housing, community facilities and small businesses.

Community Development Corporations (CDCs)
Focus on revitalizing the areas in which they are located; typically, underserved neighborhoods that have experienced disinvestment.

SBICs and SBA-certified development corporations
Help grow small businesses, especially Minority- and Womenowned Business Enterprises.

Small Business
We understand the challenges that small business owners face and we work with them to find the right products and services to meet their needs.

In 2022, Webster was:

  • Recognized as the Top 7(a) Lender of the Year in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.
  • Named Top Third-Party Lender of the Year (504 loans) by the Connecticut District of the U.S. Small Business Association.
  • Ranked among the Top 100 Most Active SBA 7(a) Lenders in the country for the 2022 fiscal year.

Webster Connect Checking
In 2022, we were pleased to introduce Webster Connect Checking. This product provides unbanked and underbanked clients with financial services with limited fees to help them save, grow and access their money in a reliable way.

Webster Connect was launched in the New York metro area in late 2022, and it will be offered across all Webster locations by mid-2023.

This product has been certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment for meeting the Bank On National Account Standards for 2023-2024. Bank On collaborates with financial institutions to provide clients with account options that meet safety and affordability standards.

To learn more about Webster Bank's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our CR webpage.

For full details about Webster Bank's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.

17a81486-dbb3-4500-bf53-367c772dfc78.png


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Webster Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Webster Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762701/Webster-Bank-Corporate-Responsibility-Report-Social-Supply-Chain

img.ashx?id=762701

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.