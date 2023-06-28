KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Total Telcom Inc. ( TSXV:TTZ, Financial)(OTC PINK:TTLTF) ("Total Telcom" or the "Company"), a leading developer and provider of remote asset monitoring and tracking products and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Andreola to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 1, 2023.

Mr. Andreola is a highly regarded finance and investment professional with over two decades of experience in capital markets and corporate finance who has helped secure more than $100 million in funding for early-stage private and public companies. Mr. Andreola is currently the CEO and Director of NameSilo Technologies (CSE: URL) and serves as an independent director of Atlas Engineered Products (TSX.V: AEP), and Departure Bay Capital (TSX.V: DBC.P). Previously, Mr. Andreola was a licensed investment advisor and founder of multiple technology companies.

Neil Magrath, CEO of Total Telcom stated, "On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Paul Andreola, whose extensive knowledge of capital markets and corporate finance will be invaluable as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory. With Total Telecom having recently launched several new telematics products, we look forward to leveraging Paul's guidance and strategic insights as the Company continues to mature."

Paul Andreola commented, "I am excited to join Total Telcom as I believe it is at a key inflection point that will see it expand its product pipeline and market reach. Having recently launched several new telematics solutions which position it as a leader in the field, Total Telcom's robust business model allows it to excel in several lucrative niches, with an increasing focus on long-term recurring revenues. I look forward to collaborating with Neil and the rest of the Board and leveraging our collective experience to help the company execute on its vision."

Total Telcom further announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate 175,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.34 in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring July 1, 2028, and will become fully vested immediately.

About Total Telcom

Total Telcom, through its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. (ROM) is a leading developer and provider of remote asset monitoring and tracking products and services throughout North America. ROM specializes in the development of innovative wireless communications that provide low-cost, high-tech monitoring, tracking and remote-control solutions for commercial, industrial and consumer applications. ROM is uniquely positioned and qualified to deliver complete web to wireless solutions that enable companies and organizations to remotely monitor, track and control their fixed and mobile assets with a web browser from any Internet enabled PC. Products and services are based on ROM's web to wireless technology and proprietary 2nd generation hardware & software marketed as TextAnywhere, ROM Controllers, ROMTraX, MotoTraX, TraX, DataTraX, WaterTraX, SiteTraX, CamTraX and AlarmTraX. These modules are wireless modems that utilize microcomputers integrated with sensors, GPS engines and various inputs and outputs and interfaced by the user through the Internet. ROM is an authorized airtime reseller and hardware developer for satellite, cellular and wireless IP Networks.

