Boston Scientific's ESG Impact Is Blending Business With Sustainability

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Boston Scientific

In this compelling episode of the Boston Scientific Talks podcast, Kathryn Unger, VP of ESG, and Brad Sorenson, EVP of Global Operations, delve into Boston Scientific's transformative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, exploring how these principles are influencing supplier relationships, impacting product design, and exceeding customer expectations. Additionally, they discuss strategies to align business operations with ESG objectives to foster employee engagement, improve patient outcomes, and better support communities. Tune in to this episode for a comprehensive understanding of Boston Scientific's commitment to balancing quality, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility in the medical device industry.

The Boston Scientific Talks Podcast, produced in partnership with DeviceTalks, features Boston Scientific leaders and innovators discussing cutting-edge work to improve patient care and advance science for life.

