MONTREAL, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) reports assay results from Zone X22 (“X22”) at its Troilus Project, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada. The results herein are part of a 7,800-metre drill campaign completed in May 2023 at X22, designed to define and expand the mineralization of this NE-SW trending high-grade deformation corridor for inclusion in a Feasibility Study expected before year-end.



The results reported today were drilled in the northeastern most region of X22, proximal to the edge of the formerly mined Z87 open pit, confirming further mineral continuity of high-grade structures between new and previously reported drill holes (see plan view in Figure 1 and Section in Figure 2). All results reported today lie outside of the PEA pit shells and are intended to be included in the upcoming mineral resource estimate and Feasibility Study.

X22 Zone Intercept Highlights:

Hole X22-23-027 intersected 36.08 g/t AuEq over 0.5m at surface in addition to 1.19 g/t AuEq over 9m within a broader intersection of 0.81 g/t AuEq over 29m , confirming mineral continuity 100m up-dip of previously reported drill hole X22-23-024 (see March 23, 2023, press release) which intersected 1.55 g/t AuEq over 5m incl. 13.32 AuEq over 0.5m, 7.02 g/t AuEq over 0.5m and 1.49 g/t AuEq over 34.5m incl. 1.66 g/t AuEq over 19.5 m (see Figure 2).



at surface in addition to , confirming mineral continuity 100m up-dip of previously reported drill hole X22-23-024 (see March 23, 2023, press release) which intersected (see Figure 2). Hole X22-23-065 drilled 10.74 g/t AuEq over 1m, 12.05 g/t AuEq over 2m, 0.72 g/t AuEq over 7m and 2.16 g/t AuEq over 1m extending mineralization 50m down-dip of previously reported hole X22-23-021 (see March 30, 2023, press release) which intersected 8.23 g/t AuEq over 1m and 0.94 g/t AuEq over 34.5m, incl. 1.36 g/t AuEq over 18m and 3.62 g/t AuEq over 3m (see Figure 2).



extending mineralization 50m down-dip of previously reported hole X22-23-021 (see March 30, 2023, press release) which intersected (see Figure 2). Hole X22-23-045 drilled 14.02 g/t AuEq over 1m, 7.85 g/t AuEq over 1m and 2.17 g/t AuEq over 13m within a broader intersection of 1.30 g/t AuEq over 28m, confirming a 50-metre extension of mineralization down-dip from hole X22-23-065, reported today, and 100m downdip from previously reported hole X22-23-021 which remains open to expansion at depth (see Figure 2).



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “Our geological team has worked diligently to execute the drill program at X22 which has rapidly delineated this zone and demonstrated a consistent pattern of higher-grade structures along its strike length. We’ve identified extremely positive results in close proximity to the formerly mined Z87 pit, which has significantly improved our understanding of this new deposit and its potential impact on the upcoming Feasibility Study.”

Speaking in relation to the forest fire situation in Northern Quebec, Mr. Reid further commented, “We sincerely thank all involved in mitigating the impacts of the forest fires in Northern Quebec and keeping our employees and local communities safe. Although exploration and drilling activities have been temporarily suspended, we remain on schedule to deliver major milestones before the end of the year, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study.”

Drilling at X22 has consistently returned results demonstrating a pattern of continuous near surface high-grade mineralization with significant grade thicknesses along its ~1-kilometre strike length, which remains open to expansion. The latest results have further defined mineralization in the northeastern portion of the X22 deformation corridor, adjacent to the Z87 pit. High-grade material in this area is characterized by potasically altered shear zones and felsic porphyry dykes, primarily along the footwall contact of a tonalitic body within the Troilus intrusion.

As reported on June 5, 2023, the Company halted its operations at its Troilus site amidst the worsening forest fire conditions in the Eeyou-Itschee James Bay region of northern Quebec as a safety precaution and in guidance with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. Once operations resume, the Company intends to drill the remaining ~4,000 metres at X22 before the data cut-off for inclusion in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Results from the drill program will be reported as they become available. There has been no material impact to Troilus, and both the planned Mineral Resource Estimate update and Feasibility Study remain on track and are anticipated to be completed prior to calendar year-end.

Figure 1: Plan View Map of the Zone X22 Showing Current and Previously Reported Drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2ef920a-f67f-49d8-bf7b-70b5f36a6478

Figure 2: Section 13,350N (A-A’ Figure 1) Showing Results for Holes X22-23-037, X22-23-065 and X22-23-045

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c0d529a-c487-4392-827a-37174d8cec25

Table 1: Zone X22 Drill Results