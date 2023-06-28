NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF), a beverage industry pioneer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Yerbaé Brands Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Yerbaé Brands Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “YERBF.” U.S. investors can find the current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are incredibly proud to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the U.S. marketplace. Yerbaé is competing in one of the largest consumed categories in the beverage industry, with millions of active consumers daily, so we feel very privileged to offer our health-conscious consumers the opportunity to invest in a brand that they have come to know and love on a U.S. marketplace! With our newfound presence on the OTCQX®, we are poised to expand our reach, enhance shareholder value, and foster long-term growth,” said Todd Gibson, Co-Founder, CEO and a director of Yerbaé.

Yerbaé contracted with B. Riley Securities, Inc. and they acted as the company’s OTCQX® sponsor.

About Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., ( YERBF, TSXV: YERB.U) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant‐based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s celebrity ingredient, Yerba Mate, contains caffeine and has 196 active compounds, including vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non‐GMO, and gluten free.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

