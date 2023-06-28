DALLAS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. ( ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, has engaged Bryce Verplank, a notable World Long Drive (WLD) Pro Golfer and nephew of PGA Golfing Champion, Scott Verplank, to become the Company’s Lead Golf Liaison in the Sports and Entertainment arena.

As a WLD Golfer, Bryce Verplank is currently ranked Number 13 in the world, finished 3rd in the PLDA (now WLD) World Championship in 2021, has 7 top 5 finishes including 4 top 3 finishes, and came within 7 yards of breaking the world long drive record in June of 2023 driving 489 yards.

Bryce Verplank was also a College Pitcher for the NCAA Division 1, University of Texas, Longhorns Baseball Team in 2018 when the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference Regular Season, the NCAA Austin Regionals, the NCAA Austin Super Regionals, and which became one of the 8 teams earning a trip to the NCAA Division 1 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. At the University of Texas, Bryce was also an Academic Scholar and earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications.

"We are excited Bryce Verplank has joined the Asset Entities team. We believe building a team with members of the sports and entertainment community will play a significant role in connection with the Design, Development and Management of AE Entertainment Discord servers,” commented Arman Sarkhani, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer who oversees the AE360DDM platform and suite of services.

Bryce Verplank has a close relationship with Bryson DeChambeau, and will be working with Mr. DeChambeau as Asset Entities’ Lead Golf Liaison.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

