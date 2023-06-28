BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical, Inc. ( RMHI) today announced that they have signed an agreement with a major enterprise technology company that provides IT services to over 40 hospitals with over 5,000 total beds. Retrieve plans to immediately begin the implementation phase of their patented software solution, Retrieve DxTM.



By using Retrieve’s software, these hospitals can more fully document patient diagnoses, produce better outcomes, improve quality scores, and maximize revenue for each hospital.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand with a group that has provided hospital IT services for several decades and to meet the needs of many hospitals,” says Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Retrieve’s Chairman and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “With each new customer that we add to our platform, it becomes easier to communicate our value proposition to others and grow our overall business. I believe that today’s announcement is only the beginning of what will be a strong commercial year for Retrieve Medical.”

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is improving the delivery of healthcare with its proprietary software platform that empowers physicians to accurately diagnose patients. Retrieve’s patented and proprietary natural language processor enhances physicians’ ability to quickly understand the complex clinical history of patients and diagnose chronic conditions by analyzing physician notes, lab results, radiology reports and EKG interpretations. Once identified by Retrieve’s DxTM software and reviewed by the physician, the diagnoses are inserted into the medical record, along with supportive documentation and billing information. Retrieve’s novel software increases the efficiency of physicians, improves patient outcomes and creates additional revenue for healthcare providers. Retrieve’s software is integrated with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the largest electronic medical record providers in the world. For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email [email protected].

Contact info:

Thomas Swon, Vice President

Retrieve Medical, Inc.

908-800-2880

[email protected]