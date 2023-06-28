CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyStar Credit Union, the 13th largest credit union in the country, and TransUnion (: TRU) have forged a new partnership to promote more financial inclusion in the mortgage sector. VyStar will leverage TransUnion and FinLocker data through its latest product, Dream2Own, to better serve its members during and well before the mortgage process, leading to more homeownership opportunities.



TransUnion and FinLocker offer end-to-end solutions for mortgage originators and providers that improve customer acquisition and retention while providing financial well-being tools to existing borrowers and prospects.

“VyStar is excited to have selected TransUnion and FinLocker as primary partners in our upcoming financial wellness tool Dream2Own,” said Jennifer Kouchis, senior vice president of Real Estate Lending at VyStar. “VyStar recently signed the Mortgage Bankers Association Home for All Pledge. We believe Dream2Own will help VyStar in its promise to bring financial freedom and increase mortgage inclusion to our community members and potential members.”

In addition to benefits offered to originators and providers, these TransUnion and FinLocker solutions provide tools that directly benefit potential homeowners, many of whom have previously demonstrated a need for more buying process understanding. The tools offer potential homebuyers, many from otherwise underserved communities, mortgage and homebuying educational resources, credit monitoring, debt management, budgeting, and planning information that can help low- to moderate-income consumers realize their dream of homeownership.

“We look forward to partnering with VyStar to help manage customers and prospects from lead to funded loan,” said Joe Mellman, senior vice president and mortgage business leader at TransUnion. “These digital solutions will help improve the VyStar member experience, reduce the cost of loan production, and drive efficiencies in mortgage servicing while promoting more opportunities for VyStar members to secure a mortgage.”

“Using TransUnion and FinLocker solutions, individuals can be guided in their unique journey towards homeownership,” said Henry Cason, CEO, FinLocker. “By consolidating their financial information in one place, users can easily track their equity, liabilities, and spending and always know where they stand on their goal of mortgage readiness. The technology lets users stay on top of their credit reports through a soft pull. It provides additional tools such as credit simulation, providing valuable support throughout the homeownership process.”

More information on TransUnion and FinLocker solutions for mortgage originators and servicers can be found here.

About TransUnion (:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/about-us/financial-inclusion



About FinLocker

FinLocker provides a secure financial fitness app that aggregates and analyzes a consumer’s financial data to offer hyper-personalized journeys to build and monitor their credit, manage their financial accounts, interact with a home affordability calculator, create goals, budgets and save to achieve loan eligibility for a mortgage and other financial goals. Consumers using a FinLocker app can follow their progress towards mortgage readiness before pre-qualification with FinLocker’s Homeownership Snapshot, begin their property search, and store personal and financial documents, which can be securely shared with their loan officer directly from the app to start their loan application. Mortgage lenders and financial service providers can white-label FinLocker to attract, assist and convert leads, gain market share, reduce loan processing costs, reduce friction, and create customers for life. For more information, visit FinLocker.com.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves more than 875,000 members with assets of over $13.5 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,000 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 26 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit VystarCU.org .