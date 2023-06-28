Apollo Publishes 14th Annual Sustainability Report, “Investing in Tomorrow, Today”

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today published its 14th annual sustainability report, “Investing in Tomorrow, Today.”

The report includes notable highlights from 2022 and milestones for Apollo’s sustainability program, including:

  • Deploying $6B in clean energy and climate investments across asset classes, furthering progress toward our $50B target1.
  • Achieving more than $1B in direct and indirect spending with diverse suppliers across Apollo-managed funds’ Private Equity portfolio.
  • Completing 12,680 hours of employee volunteer service to support community partners, nonprofit organizations, and other philanthropic causes.
  • Awarding nearly $3M in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations working to expand opportunity through the Apollo Opportunity Foundation.
  • Expanding the breadth of our ESG due diligence for investments by:

    • Building and deploying enhanced carbon assessment frameworks and ESG value creation playbooks for Private Equity;
    • Developing sector-specific ESG and impact assessment frameworks for Credit; and,
    • Elevating our ESG data infrastructure and capabilities.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “At Apollo, we’re in the business of making things better. Every action and every day, we are focused on making things better for our investors, shareholders, communities, employees, and the environment. This approach is embedded in our business, culture, and operations.”

The 14th annual report provides a comprehensive overview of Apollo’s sustainability strategy and highlights the firm’s integrated platform, extensive investment knowledge, longstanding leadership in ESG data collection and reporting, and strategic approach to drive returns and success for the company and its stakeholders.

“When I look back at the past two years, I’m really proud of what we have accomplished,” said Dave Stangis, Apollo’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “It has been a phase of foundation building, during which we took an industry-leading, integrated sustainability strategy and grew its reach and capabilities.”

For the first time, Apollo is reporting against the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”). The report is also informed by recognized reporting frameworks including the Global Reporting Index (“GRI”), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”), and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).

In addition to the 14th annual sustainability report, the Firm also published an ESG Reporting Supplement, which details the activities of certain companies in which Apollo-managed funds have invested. For the first time, the ESG Reporting Supplement includes data on certain properties owned by certain Apollo-managed real estate funds.

View Apollo’s 14th annual sustainability report and ESG Reporting Supplement.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $598 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts
Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
[email protected]

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
[email protected]

1 Achieved by and a target of Apollo-managed funds.

ti?nf=ODg2MTY5NSM1NjU3MTAzIzIwMDkxNzM=
Apollo-Global-Management-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.