NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / NBCUniversal today launched new content featuring a robust slate of NBCUniversal talent for its iconic, award-winning PSA campaign, "The More You Know," which has brought timely issues to the forefront of Americans' minds for over 30 years. The latest PSAs, social videos, and an in-depth conversation inspire dialogue and invite action on topics such as media literacy, food insecurity, mentorship, supporting veterans, reading, and staying physically active. The content will be featured across the platforms of Comcast NBCUniversal.

The topics and talent included in today's launch are:

"Media literacy is critical to navigating the breadth of misinformation online," said Holt. "I am grateful for opportunities, such as ‘The More Your Know', to shed light on this important topic."

Jenna Bush Hager discusses the power of reading with Maya Nussbaum, Founder and Executive Director of Girls Write Now, marking the first time the campaign features one of NBCUniversal's nonprofit partners. Their conversation includes personal anecdotes on how they make reading a habit for themselves and with their families, as well as the work they're doing to champion diverse authors - Bush Hager through her book club, Read With Jenna, and Nussbaum through her organization's work to break down barriers of gender, race, age and poverty to mentor and train the next generation of writers and leaders for life.

"I was thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with Jenna and highlight the work we're doing at Girls Write Now," said Nussbaum. "Jenna's passion for reading, along with her emphasis on providing a platform for diverse storytellers, through Read With Jenna, aligns directly with our mission. I hope our conversation will inspire audiences to make reading and selecting books from a diverse range of authors a priority."

"As communities grapple with the pandemic's lasting effects, issues surrounding mental health and food insecurity are more pressing than ever," said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal. "'The More You Know' provides a powerful platform to help raise awareness and inspire action in related areas, such as donating to food banks, the importance of reading, taking care of veterans and engaging in outdoor play."

"The More You Know" highlights NBCUniversal's commitment to supporting equity and access in our communities through the art of storytelling. To view the content and access resources on each topic, visit www.TheMoreYouKnow.com and follow "The More You Know" on social: Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

