CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA)—an innovative carbon capture and transformation (“CCT”) company that converts waste carbon into products that people use in their daily lives—today announced it has been named to the third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.



To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

"We are extremely honored to be named as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, alongside other audacious companies changing the world," said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. "At LanzaTech, our ambition is to create a new carbon economy that benefits all people and our planet. By using pollution as the raw material for everything we use in our daily lives, we are demonstrating that a circular carbon economy–one that eliminates carbon waste–is possible. We are excited to be able to share our story with the world and show people what is possible today!”

The recognition comes as LanzaTech is growing its company and its international footprint. With three commercial plants in operation and three more in progress, LanzaTech is helping global companies like Zara, H&M, Coty, and On use recycled carbon to build sustainable consumer products while creating decarbonization opportunities for heavy industry. They most recently announced a partnership with Plastipak, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and recycling of plastic containers, to produce the world’s first PET resin made from waste carbon. By creating a circular carbon economy where carbon is recycled rather than emitted into the atmosphere or disposed of as waste, LanzaTech is dedicated to creating new, cleaner opportunities for global industries.

The full TIME100 Companies list will be featured in the July 3, 2023 issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, June 23.

See the full list here: time.com/100companies

About LanzaTech

Headquartered in Skokie, IL, LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA) captures waste carbon and transforms it into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more LanzaTech visit www.lanzatech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding LanzaTech based on the beliefs and assumptions of its management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Contact - LanzaTech

Kit McDonnell

Director of Communications

[email protected]