THESSALONIKI, Greece and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, announced the opening of the company’s first office in Greece, located in Thessaloniki. Initially, Conduent’s team will be focused on providing customer experience management (CXM) services.

Conduent has hired nearly 100 bilingual and multilingual CXM agents, who are working from the office, as well as working from home, providing German language customer care services for a leading European telecom company. As the operation grows, it is expected to add staff, who could be located throughout the country, and expand the range of services offered.

“Thessaloniki continues to see its tech community grow, evolving into a significant tech hub of southeastern Europe. It's the strength of our talent, our strategic location and the quality of life that attracts companies to the city. We are delighted to add Conduent as one of the newest organizations to join our city’s tech ecosystem. We value its contribution to strengthening our economy and providing jobs,” said Konstantinos Zervas, Mayor of Thessaloniki.

“As a technology-focused global business solutions leader, Conduent has expanded our European presence into Greece to meet specialized client needs in the region,” said Katerina Ioannidi, Country Leader at Conduent Greece. “The robust talent pool in Greece was an important factor in our expansion. We are building teams with strong language capabilities and proficiency in the technologies that Conduent utilizes to deliver services that keep pace with customer expectations.”

Conduent provides mission-critical omnichannel CXM solutions and services, both human and digital from a blend of global sites and work at home locations. Conduent CXM teams, who support 20 languages and manage more than one billion customer interactions annually, are working with clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, technology, telecom and media, travel and hospitality, logistics and utilities.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

