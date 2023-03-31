Principal(R) Celebrates Pollinator Week at Global Headquarter Gardens

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Principal Financial Group®developed a pollinator garden on the campus of its global headquarters and is celebrating the impact of this new space during Pollinator Week. Pollinator Week seeks to raise awareness for pollinators and how they can be protected.

The Principal® pollinator garden is located in what had previously held an office building and reached the end of its lifespan. The transformation follows the trend of adding green space in urban areas - as corporate real estate owners look for different space utilization and to bolster environmental commitments. "Urban areas are always looking for ways to attract people to live, work, and play - and biodiversity is a key area of focus," says Carissa Schmidt, director, enterprise property solutions at Principal.

The idea of adding a pollinator garden came from a number of Principal employees and was a meaningful addition to the urban green space. "Pollinator gardens are relatively low cost, low maintenance, fit well with the commitment Principal has made to the environment, and can engage employees and the community. Pollinators are a major contributor to our food supply. Bees, in particular, pollinate many of the fruits and vegetables we consume. Due to alarming declines in pollinator numbers, the federal government, civic groups, and corporations have increased efforts to provide habitat for pollinators," highlights Jo Christine Miles, director, Community Relations & Principal Foundation. The Principal pollinator garden can be enjoyed at the 7th Street Green which also includes a wide lawn, trees, and native plantings.

About Principal Financial Group®
Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

20534025-bca2-48bc-83ac-314f5ace5b60.jpeg

