AVINO REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF ITS 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of the Company held on June 20, 2023, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. 1,785,687 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 1.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted.

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the meeting:

1. Setting the Number of Directors at Five

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the setting of the number of Directors at five was passed as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

1,041,047

97.47

27,006

2.53


2. Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the following directors were elected to the board of directors of the Company as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Ronald Andrews

885,348

98.90

9,808

1.10

Peter Bojtos

780,884

87.23

114,272

12.77

David Wolfin

882,758

98.61

12,398

1.39

Jasman Yee

773,768

86.44

121,388

13.56

Carolina Ordoñez

874,997

97.75

20,160

2.25


3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the appointment and remuneration of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of the Company was passed as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

1,045,739

97.91

22,314

2.09

The Board of Directors appreciate the support of our shareholders.

Appointment of New Director

Avino is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Ordoñez to its Board of Directors, as an additional director, effective today.

Carolina Ordoñez is the recipient of the Top 10 Most Influential Hispanics in Canada, has over 15 years of experience in the resource sector as a liaison between Governments, Corporations, Mining subsidiaries, Communities, and Investors, with extensive experience in different regions around the world, including Durango, Mexico. Former roles include Executive Member of the Vancouver branch of Women in Mining.

Native Spanish speaker, Carolina is actively dedicated to promoting Latin-American culture and an influential member of the community. She has led the Board of various not-for-profit organizations and sits on the board of The Karina LeBlanc Foundation.

Carolina holds a global designation in International Trade Business and International Commerce from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a Diploma in Global Business and Politics from the Yale School of Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Carolina Ordoñez as a member of the Board," said Peter Bojtos, Chairman of the Board. "Carolina will be an excellent addition to the Avino Board with her diverse background and experience as we continue on our clear path to transformational growth."

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, that total 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"
________________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

SOURCE Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

