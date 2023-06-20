SK hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD is set to launch in global markets starting with the U.S. in June

Offers excellent performance, convenient portability, and stylish design

As SK hynix's first portable SSD, the X31 meets the growing demand for portable SSDs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix is set to release SK hynix Beetle X31, a portable solid-state drive (SSD) for consumers, in global markets starting with the U.S. later in June. As the company's first portable SSD, the X31 has been praised for its superior performance, convenient portability, and stylish design following its launch in South Korea in May 2023. In particular, the SSD can reach operating speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) while it also possesses exceptional heat management capabilities. Released amid a growth in the portable SSD market, the X31 meets the rising demand for storage devices to not only rapidly read and write but also store data safely on-the-go.

The X31 combines SK hynix's technologies which enabled optimal power consumption in the Gold P31 and the highest specifications for a consumer SSD in the Platinum P41. Moreover, while DRAM-less SSDs have become widespread as part of industry efforts to cut costs, SK hynix opted to maximize the performance of the X31 by applying DRAM as a buffer inside of the SSD. Accordingly, the X31 can deliver a maximum sequential read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a maximum sequential write speed of 1,000 MB/s. At these speeds, it is possible to transfer a 1 GB file in just one second. More specifically, the X31 is able to transfer 500 GB of data while maintaining an optimal speed of over 900 MB/s. This is because the X31 strikes a balance between managing heat generated from fast data movement and maximizing write speeds.

The X31 features an aluminum case that enables effective heat dissipation while also protecting the device's interior. Having passed a two-meter drop test, the product is highly durable against physical impact and it also comes with a three-year warranty for increased customer reliability.

Able to fit in the palm of your hand and shaped like a beetle, the X31 is optimized for portability with its weight of merely 53 grams and compact dimensions of 74 x 46 x 14.8 mm. It also provides extra grip with its ergonomically designed aluminum body and its smooth, round edges. Additionally, it is compatible with a wide range of devices including IBM PCs and Macs, tablet PCs, Android smartphones, and gaming consoles. Available with 512 GB or 1 TB of storage, the X31 comes standard with two USB cables (C-to-C and C-to-A) and a bumper case.

As a product that combines high-performance, reliability, and a sleek design, the X31 has proved to be exceptionally popular as its first batch of stocks were sold out within a day of its release on online retail sites in South Korea. Riding on this momentum, the company plans to launch the product in the U.S., Europe, and other parts of Asia starting towards the end of June.

"Beginning with the X31, we will continue to set trends in the portable SSD market starting from the Korean market all the way to overseas markets like the U.S.," said Chan-dong Park, head of NAND marketing at SK hynix.

To find out more about the X31's distinctive qualities and plans for its release in global markets, read the short Q&A below.

SK hynix's First Portable SSD for Consumers

The X31 has been receiving attention for its excellent specifications. What is its biggest advantage over its competitors?

"It is inevitable for SSDs to generate heat when rapidly reading and writing data. Unlike SSDs that are installed inside a PC, users directly touch portable SSDs so safety becomes a much more crucial factor. This is where the X31 shines as it shows great strength in balancing high speed and heat dissipation to maintain its stable performance. Also, in contrast to the many DRAM-less portable SSDs out in the market, the X31 incorporates DRAM as its buffer to maximize performance."

The X31 has a compact and stylish design which stands out from the crowd. What was the most important aspect when coming up with the design?

"From the onset, the X31 was designed to be incredibly light and ultra-compact. It also shares key component materials with the Gold P31, which features optimal power consumption. So, the X31 was a continuation of the P31's design with added concepts that are unique to portable SSDs. A lot of effort was spent on enhancing the exterior elements of the product including its color and smooth texture to improve the user experience."

Along with the launch of the X31, what do you think is the most important factor for SK hynix to continue leading the portable SSD market?

"The portable SSD market is becoming larger due to the products' ease of use. This has led to the introduction of more upscale portable SSDs that have many added features. However, the X31 focused on the basics: portability, fast data storage, and stability. Therefore, distinguished usability will be the key factor in leading the market in the future."

Following its launch in the Korean market, the X31 is also planned to make its debut overseas at the end of June. Where will the focus be on for these global markets?

"There are so many competing products in the international market. As such, the name "Beetle" will be emphasized to highlight the most important feature of the product: its portability. We are currently busy preparing to launch the product in many regions across North America, Europe, and Asia through strategic partnerships."

SK hynix is proud to release a consumer product that meets the needs of everyday tasks. As a global semiconductor company that continues to expand its customer base, SK hynix will always have the goal of developing and investing in technology that makes our lives simpler, faster, and more efficient. Starting with its global launch on Amazon in the U.S., the X31 will make its way to global consumers from June.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

