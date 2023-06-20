PR Newswire
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ("Travere") (NASDAQ: TVTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
The investigation focuses on whether Travere issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://zlk.com/pslra-1/travere-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
