CHANDLER, Ariz., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), a leading engineering and technology solutions provider for telco, energy and infrastructure industries across the Philippines, has announced the selection of the VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 Platform for multi-functional test applications. VIAVI was represented by Ark One Solutions Inc.

FINSI General Manager Marc Kerveillant emphasized the crucial role of fiber and 5G technologies as the company gears up to work on tower erections and active equipment works. "In order to accelerate the Philippines' transformation into a fully connected nation, it is crucial that we leverage innovative, state-of-the-art technologies that are simple and effective. We chose VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 to help build, maintain and enhance the fiber network and radio access network infrastructure for our clients," Kerveillant said.

FINSI will utilize OneAdvisor 800's optical connector inspection, bi-directional OTDR, and radio frequency (RF) measurement capabilities. Innovative capabilities such as OTDR Smart Test, Test Process Automation (TPA), and SmartLink Mapper, enable technicians to automate testing procedures. The Cable and Antenna (CAA), Radio Analysis (RA), and Transport Modules of OneAdvisor 800 provide advanced testing capabilities for current and future technologies. By investing in these platforms, FINSI will be equipped with the advanced tools necessary to deliver more impactful and valuable services to its customers.

"Our clients choose FINSI because they are assured they can protect their investment, improve the quality of work, and increase efficiency," Kerveillant added. "We achieve this reputation by working with industry-leading partners such as VIAVI and investing in their proven solutions for testing current and future technologies."

With FINSI's expertise in the telecommunications, energy, and infrastructure industries, and VIAVI OneAdvisor 800's advanced capabilities including smart applications and test process automation, the two companies are able to take significant steps toward realizing the goal of accelerating the Philippines into a fully connected, sustainable, and developed nation.

"We are excited to support FINSI as they leverage VIAVI OneAdvisor 800's capabilities to enhance their network testing capabilities," said Robert Cabatan, Director and Solutions Consultant, Ark One. "With the rapid pace of technological advancements, innovative and out-of-the-box thinking is truly needed to help businesses and Filipinos thrive in the digital age."

"VIAVI is glad to play a role in realizing a connected nation in the Philippines," said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. "We are proud of our innovation, but more importantly, we are enabling digital society and transformation with industry-leading, automated test processes, all for multiple technologies including fiber, 5G and beyond. We are also proud of the combined strength of the Ark One and VIAVI teams in collaborating with FINSI."

The VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 is the first test tool designed to address the challenges of a modern network field technician. By rolling all the key test capabilities into one portable tester and combining it with easy-to-use test process and reporting automation, VIAVI has equipped wireline and wireless service providers, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and contractors to meet the work-speed and test coverage requirements for telecommunication networks buildouts and maintenance.

To learn more about FINSI and its services, including the company's commitment to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) No. 9, please visit www.finsi.com.ph.

