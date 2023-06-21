MakinaRocks Named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023

MakinaRocks, a leading pioneer in industrial AI, recognized for its achievements in Manufacturing

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named MakinaRocks to its seventh annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

1st_Image__MakinaRocks_Named_to_the_2023_CB_Insights_AI_100.jpg

"This year's AI 100 cohort are developing game changing innovations that meaningfully impact the world around them," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "From healthcare to climate tech, we've seen incredibly novel applications of AI, particularly in the generative AI space. Our winners are shaping the future of AI and its possibilities, and as the future unfolds, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next."

"We are thrilled to receive recognition for MakinaRocks' pioneering position in the field of industrial AI in South Korea, one of the world's top three manufacturing powerhouses," said Andre S. Yoon, CEO of MakinaRocks. "Being acknowledged as one of the top AI companies in the world by CB Insights is a testament to the unwavering efforts of our talented team members, and we look forward to continuing our growth and impact."

Utilizing theCB Insights platform, the research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of nearly 9,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on CB Insights datasets — including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

MakinaRocks, a leading startup founded in 2017, is revolutionizing the technology industry with its advanced AI solutions. With operational bases in Seoul, South Korea, and Silicon Valley, the company is at the forefront of delivering groundbreaking advancements to key sectors, including semiconductor, automotive, manufacturing, and energy. MakinaRocks provides an MLOps platform (MakinaRocks Runway) that streamlines the entire machine learning workflow, and combines it with cutting-edge industrial AI technologies to deliver end-to-end AI solutions for industrial applications.

Quick facts on the 2023 AI 100:

  • Equity funding and deals: Since 2019, the 2023 AI 100 cohort has raised nearly $22B — driven by OpenAI's $13B worth of investments from Microsoft — across 223 deals.
  • Unicorns: There are 15 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.
  • Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 14 industries, 19 cross-industry applications, and 11 categories of AI development tools.
  • Geographic distributions: This year's winners represent 13 different countries across the globe. Sixty-seven of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 10 winners, and Canada follows closely with 7. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include the Netherlands, Sweden, China, and Germany.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

About MakinaRocks

With a dedicated team of over 100 employees, MakinaRocks stands as a leading pioneer in the technology industry. The company achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a significant $25 million investment from renowned global investors including Hyundai Motor Company (KRX: 005380), SK Telecom (KRX: 017670), GS (KRX: 078930), and Hanwha (KRX: 000880). These substantial funds will fuel the company's ongoing growth and drive innovation. Recognized globally, MakinaRocks' pioneering work has garnered prestigious accolades, including selection as a "World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer" in 2021 and inclusion in CB Insights' esteemed "Advanced Manufacturing 50" list in 2022. For more information, visit www.makinarocks.ai/en.

CONTACT:

Kyoung Yeon Kim

[email protected]ai

MakinaRocks_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN35094&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makinarocks-named-to-the-2023-cb-insights-ai-100-list-of-most-innovative-artificial-intelligence-startups-301856366.html

SOURCE MakinaRocks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN35094&Transmission_Id=202306210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN35094&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.