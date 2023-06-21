Company is showcasing cutting-edge products at Booth 1050

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, membrane keypads and other cutting-edge technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of piezoelectric film sensors and advanced matrix sensor solutions to its family of printed sensor products.

These sensors will be on display at Booth 1050 at the Sensors Converge Conference in Santa Clara, CA on June 21 and 22. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the sensor technology domain, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in this dynamic field.

"Our new piezo film sensors offer unique sensing capabilities due to their wide dynamic range and broad frequency band, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions allow us to offer custom configured matrix sensor arrays that are tailored to each customer's unique requirements," said Dr. Gene Chen, VP of Engineering and Advanced Materials. "We have leveraged our team's materials expertise, sensor electronics design, advanced algorithm development including machine learning and AI to enable our solutions for applications such as intelligent surfaces, strain, collision and bend detection, wearables and other use cases that benefit from our proven, thin form factor, cost-effective, large area and printed flexible electronic solutions," added Steven N Bronson, President and CEO. "We will continue to work closely with our customers to understand their unique sensing needs and develop appropriate custom solutions using the deep domain knowledge of our technical team."

The company's technical team will be available at our booth to discuss customers' specific requirements and sensing needs.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, membrane keypads and other cutting-edge technologies. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 38 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry to commercialize its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets - including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control - providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionality they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices.

Recent acquisitions have expanded the Company's portfolio of products and services into new areas. SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, purchased in December 2022, offer industry-leading design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home, providing custom solutions, advanced sensors, innovative products and unique services with uses in fields such as carbon monoxide and ozone detection and air quality monitoring. Calman Technology Limited, acquired in March 2023, brings over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and label product, with customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and operations across the UK and Europe.

Interlink serves an international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary production and product development facility in Newark, California.

For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

