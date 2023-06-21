Academy to serve as a Proud Partner of the Indianapolis Colts as part of expansion into metro area

Flag Raising Ceremony to be held at Westfield-Carmel site on Wednesday, June 28

KATY, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide "Fun for All", will continue its new store expansion by opening its first two locations in Greater Indianapolis this fall with stores in Westfield-Carmel and Avon. The approximately 75,000-square-foot Westfield-Carmel store will be Academy's fifth in Indiana, while the approximately 60,000-square-foot Avon store will be Academy's sixth in the state. Academy opened a new location in Lafayette, Ind. earlier this year and plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 13 to 15 stores this year, and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

To help kickstart the fun in Indianapolis, Academy has signed a multi-year deal to serve as a Proud Partner of the Indianapolis Colts. With the partnership, Academy and the Colts will collaborate on fun community events, social media, digital content, and more to enhance both the fan and customer experience.

"The Indianapolis Colts are very excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors to Indianapolis and help introduce them to our community," said Roger VanDerSnick, Indianapolis Colts' chief sales and marketing officer. "This new partnership will support our mission of entertaining, inspiring, and uniting our fans with a brand that brings fun experiences both on and off the field."

The locations will carry a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products for customers to have fun out there. Academy is focused on providing the best service, experience, and value to help customers pursue the activities that they love and make new memories on any budget. Customers can expect to find Academy team members who are passionate, along with a unique assortment from top brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Carhartt, and Under Armour, plus Academy's private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is thrilled to become a member of the Indianapolis community and a partner of the Indianapolis Colts. Whether customers are cheering on the Colts, gearing up for fall sports, taking advantage of Indy's running and biking trails, prepping for deer season, or heading to the lake, Academy will soon be the destination for all things sports and outdoors," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' chief marketing officer. "We look forward to making a positive impact in the Westfield-Carmel and Avon communities and providing fun for all for years to come."

Academy aims to empower, encourage, and connect with our communities and schools through local efforts that involve sports programming, field and stream activities, and military and first responder organizations. Through these programs, Academy motivates community members to try new things, promotes safety in sports and outdoors, and ultimately builds connections that make a positive impact in the area. Academy looks forward to building relationships throughout Indianapolis to support and create new opportunities for residents to have fun out there.

Academy's new stores will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, and free shipping on most online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

Until the new stores open, customers can shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts ( @academy ) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events. Customers can also stay up to date on their local new store updates by texting "Westfield" or "Avon" to 22369.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. EST, customers are invited to our Westfield-Carmel site in Village Park Plaza for a United States Flag Raising Ceremony.

The two locations are expected to bring a combined 120 new jobs to the communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 269 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

