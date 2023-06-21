CyberCatch is Pleased to Announce Mushkegowuk Development Corporation in Canada as a New Customer and Partner, Illustrates the Value and Opportunity for its AI-Enabled Solution for Critical Segments

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that the Mushkegowuk Development Corporation, General Partner of the Mushkegowuk Region Economic Development Limited Partnership in Canada, has signed up as one if its new customers as well as a partner.

Mushkegowuk Development Corporation (MDC) develops, owns and operates significant regional businesses that benefit the Mushkegowuk Nation and the Mushkegowuk region's communities in Canada by generating income, creating employment and respecting the communities environment and traditional cultural principles and values. MDC is a regional economic initiative of the First Nations who are members of Chapleau Cree, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Missanabie Cree, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Mushkegowuk Council.

MDC, as a proactive measure, signed up with CyberCatch to enhance the organization's cyber risk management and attain full compliance with Canada's national cybersecurity standard, CAN/CIOSC 104, and additionally to partner with CyberCatch to drive business and economic development in the Mushkegowuk region's communities in Canada.

"We are delighted to have CyberCatch help MDC effectively mitigate cyber risk with its AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation solution. MDC is vital to the Mushkegowuk Nations and we needed to remain proactive in light of increasing cyber threats. In addition to mitigating cyber risk for MDC, we are also partnering with CyberCatch to do the same for other businesses and organizations in the Mushkegowuk region and use CyberCatch's expertise to create cybersecurity training programs leading to new career paths and jobs in the First Nation communities. We are extremely pleased to have selected CyberCatch," said Albalina Metatawabin, Chief Executive Officer, MDC.

"CyberCatch is honored to have been selected by MDC as its long-term cybersecurity partner to deliver value in multiple ways. MDC illustrates how CyberCatch delivers not only tremendous value to our customers who are most vulnerable, so we can take their cyber risk management to the next level with our AI-enabled comprehensive solution to mitigate cyber risk continuously, but also how we can partner together to distribute CyberCatch's unique value proposition to those the customer also serves. To have the opportunity to serve not only MDC, but the entire territory and help them become not only more secure but also economically successful and vibrant is most inspiring for us to continue to go over and beyond the call of duty and always be thinking outside the box," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: [email protected]

