"When dealing with extremely hot temperatures, we recommend starting at the thermostat," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Up to 50% of a customer's annual energy costs come from heating and cooling. We recommend focusing on ways to keep your home cool without overusing your air conditioning unit to avoid higher energy bills. Simple things like raising your thermostat a couple of degrees, while using fans, and closing blinds and curtains during the hottest parts of the day, can help reduce your energy bill."

3 Summer Cooling Tips

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. Each degree can make a real difference in energy usage and your electricity bill. Especially when leaving home for more than eight hours, consider raising your thermostat to conserve energy.

Keep window shades closed when the air conditioner is running. Sunny windows can increase the temperature of your home, leading air conditioning units to work much harder to maintain a comfortable climate.

Install ceiling fans and make sure they are blowing counterclockwise. Installing fans in your home can both lower your energy usage and the temperature of your home.

For more ways to save visitwww.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy

Bill Assistance Programs

Dominion Energy is proud to offer several bill assistance options for qualifying customers, including Budget Billing, Extended Payment Plans, EnergyShare bill payment assistance, and home weatherization programs. For more information on available bill assistance options and to find out if you are eligible, visit www.dominionenergy.com/help or call 866-366-4357.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

