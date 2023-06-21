· The unique offering empowers C-suite leaders and Boards to make decisions and deliver results in a complex environment

· Collaboration takes capital markets insights beyond IR and the finance department for the benefit of building corporate reputation and lowering cost of capital

· New survey reveals investors continue to be rooted in fundamentals and view the presence of an AI strategy as having only a moderate impact on a company's investment attractiveness

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriant by United Minds, a management consultancy that applies a stakeholder lens to business decisions, today announced a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, to leverage proprietary capital markets insights to uplevel Myriant's capital markets advisory services.

Myriant works with C-suite executives on creating value by bringing together the expertise of financial communications with leading data analytics to advise on IPOs, SPACs, M&A, Divestitures and Spin-Offs, as well as ongoing communications, shareholder activism and special situations.

"Myriant applies a stakeholder lens to our clients' business decisions, and investors represent one of the most important stakeholder groups for all C-suite leaders. Our collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence enables us to offer our clients differentiated capital markets insights and counsel. S&P Global Market Intelligence's best-in-class analytics and insights combined with Myriant's communications expertise enhances confidence in our clients' value creation strategies in a noisy marketplace," said Marc Drechsler, head of Myriant's capital markets advisory practice.

The new capital markets insights offering integrates world-class market data, shareholder analytics and sector intelligence by S&P Global Market Intelligence to enhance and uplevel Myriant's ability to counsel on business decisions impacting investors and drive strong investor engagement. The consultancy taps into S&P Global Market Intelligence's suite of issuer solutions from investor perception and benchmarking to sustainability and governance analytics in order to break down the conventional siloed approach to corporate communications, creating synergy between financial communications and wider stakeholder engagement.

"This complex business environment demands actionable insights and analytics. Through deep expertise, they will support various investor engagement and communications strategies," said Sarah Cottle, Head of Research, Advisory and Specialty Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "We are delighted to power Myriant's new capital markets offering with our essential intelligence that will enable customers to make informed decisions."

New Stakeholder Study Reveals New Capital Markets Dynamic

A recent survey of global institutional investors, conducted in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, found that fundamental drivers impacting business resiliency continue to remain top of mind for investors. Collectively, these findings highlight the need for a strategy grounded in and supported by data to properly navigate a complex market environment.

90% of global investors continue to closely monitor inflation and its impact on profitability as well as the potential for an upcoming recession.

Global geopolitical unrest is at least moderately monitored by 75% of investors.

AI development is monitored to some degree by 74% of survey participants.

Additionally, the survey found that the presence of an AI strategy or business segment does not necessarily equate with investment attractiveness.

Only 16% of investors state that there is a high influence on investment appeal when companies have an AI strategy or business segment.

However, AI's perceived impact on business is broad-based with employee productivity, process efficiencies, product development and competitive positioning expected to experience the most impact.

Investors believe that AI is expected to have relatively less influence on labor relations, ethics and social impact, and privacy and data security.

"We are excited to work with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a global leader in financial data and technology solutions, to provide companies with analytics-enhanced capital markets advisory," said Ben Kalevitch, managing director of Myriant. "Amid unprecedented complexity driven by economic, geopolitical, and social crosscurrents, clients are looking for insight-driven counsel to strengthen business resilience and build stakeholder engagement. We firmly believe that capital markets insights have tremendous value in financial communications and stakeholder engagement. Myriant's new capital markets insights offering unlock the value of these insights to better serve our clients in ongoing and event-driven situations."

About Myriant

Myriant helps organizations navigate the risk and opportunity landscapes necessary for decision making in an increasingly complex world. This allows leaders to more intelligently manage stakeholder expectations, making business more resilient and trustworthy.

Leveraging proprietary AI technology, robust data sets, stakeholder advisors and a highly specialized partner network, Myriant delivers actionable intelligence and practical ideas that help leaders forge a more confident path forward.

About United Minds

United Minds, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, is a global management consultancy dedicated to making business more human. Our team of 70+ management consultants, business strategists, communicators and HR professionals know how to harness the power of your people to solve your most critical business challenges as you transform. This includes culture change, employee experience, DEI, change management and leadership impact.

The Weber Shandwick Collective

The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) is the earned-first strategic communications and consulting network built for the convergence of society, media, policy and technology. In addition to Weber Shandwick, TWSC brands include Cappuccino, Current Global, dna, Flipside, KRC Research, Powell Tate, Prime Weber Shandwick, Resolute Digital, Revive, ThatLot and United Minds. The Weber Shandwick Collective is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit https://thewebershandwickcollective.com.

