CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, is excited to announce the appointment of Eoghan Nolan as SVP, Product Management. With extensive and diverse experience in digital product design, technology, and engineering, Eoghan has a proven track record of unlocking scale, driving delivery, and creating new product-driven business models. He has a passion for leveraging data and technology to create, accelerate and scale up business models – values that align perfectly with LendingTree's mission to simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments.

Nolan has held integral roles in building global-scale technology platforms at Google and Accenture. Most recently, he served as SVP, Product and Engineering at Charlotte-based Red Ventures, the operator behind multiple brands and businesses including Bankrate, CNET and Lonely Planet. Prior to his work at Red Ventures, Eoghan was responsible for designing and delivering the technology, product, and data strategies in the online gaming, fintech and ecommerce industries.

"I have a fundamental belief that this is a renaissance period for LendingTree, and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time," said Eoghan. "Now more than ever, people need access to the right financial products armed with the knowledge and information to make the smartest financial decisions. With LendingTree being such a strong brand in the marketplace, we have a huge opportunity to affect change by driving product innovation and delivering exciting, intuitive products to help our customers and our partners find their financial wins."

"Eoghan's expertise in product strategy combined with his passion for leveraging data and technology to create, accelerate and scale up business models make him an invaluable addition to LendingTree's leadership team," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "His strategic vision and customer-centric approach align perfectly with the company's commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions that empower individuals to achieve their financial goals."

Eoghan holds a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College Dublin, and Masters degrees in both Computer Science and Financial Mathematics from University College Dublin. He will be based out of LendingTree's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 1,000 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped over 129 million customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com for additional information

