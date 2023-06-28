ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) ( TIGR). The lawsuit alleges UP Fintech made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) UP Fintech’s business was illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; and (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement.



If you bought shares of UP Fintech between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/up-fintech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 21, 2023.

