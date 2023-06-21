LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on the 2022 Year End.

Valued shareholders,

We would like to take this opportunity to provide a long overdue update for the close of 2022.

Alkame Holdings Inc. reported revenues of $780,000 for 2022 which were up 19% over 2021 revenues of $658,000. A net profit of $820,000 was realized for the year end 2022, by virtue of a 1-time gain of $1,430,000 for the extinguishment of debt and derivative liabilities.

Alkame revenues for co-packing fees were $658,000 and revenues for our Maury Island and Quinn's brands were $122.000, all of which came in the second half of the year. Due to supply constraints, we were unable to distribute and sell the brands' products in the first half of the year.

Last year Alkame Holdings Inc. wiped out $300,000 in our line of credit by executing a sale and leaseback of our equipment in our Salem facility, giving us access to additional capital and financial flexibility.

Key Financials:

2022 revenues up 19% year over year

2022 liabilities down over $1 million to $5.1 mil - down 17% year over year.

to - down 17% year over year. 2022 co-pack revenues were $658,000 .

. 2023 projected co-pack revenues $900,000 +.

+. 2023 projected Maury Island and Quinn's revenues - $350,000 +.

"We are expecting co-packing revenues of over $900,000 with an additional $350,000 in Maury Island and Quinn's revenues for 2023. We got off to a late start selling the brands, but we are already seeing a strong start to 1st quarter sales. We look forward to sharing our 1st quarter report with our investors in the next month," stated Robert Eakle, CEO.

