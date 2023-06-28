NEC to train cybersecurity personnel for ASEAN member countries

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
NEC.240.jpg


- Training for government and critical infrastructure company employees -

TOKYO, June 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been contracted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. (NEC Thailand) to conduct exercises with the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC) in order to develop cybersecurity human resources for ASEAN member countries.

NEC, in collaboration with NEC Thailand and NEC Asia Pacific, will hold a variety of hands-on cybersecurity exercises with the AJCCBC, including recovery measures against cyberattacks, and incident response exercises for personnel from governments and critical infrastructure companies based in ASEAN member countries. These exercises will be held four times in Bangkok, Thailand, by December 2023.

Moreover, new exercises will also be provided for trainers, aiming for them to conduct local exercises independently in the future.

In recent years, technologies and methods have been rapidly evolving, and damage caused by cyberattacks has been expanding on a global scale. However, there is a global shortage of cybersecurity personnel, making the development of human resources and capacity building an important issue.

Against this backdrop, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) opened the AJCCBC in September 2018 as part of the "Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund 2.0" (JAIF 2.0), a project to develop cybersecurity human resources in ASEAN countries. From 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, JICA will start cooperating with the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen the operation of the Centre and further develop it upon request from the ASEAN Secretariat.

NEC has provided training environments since the opening of the AJCCBC and has contributed to cybersecurity human resource development in the ASEAN region by holding 24 exercises through 2022. Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the improvement of cybersecurity capabilities through cyber defense exercises and the provision of products and services to government agencies and critical infrastructure companies throughout the world.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.