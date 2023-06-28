TOKYO, June 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been contracted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. (NEC Thailand) to conduct exercises with the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC) in order to develop cybersecurity human resources for ASEAN member countries.NEC, in collaboration with NEC Thailand and NEC Asia Pacific, will hold a variety of hands-on cybersecurity exercises with the AJCCBC, including recovery measures against cyberattacks, and incident response exercises for personnel from governments and critical infrastructure companies based in ASEAN member countries. These exercises will be held four times in Bangkok, Thailand, by December 2023.Moreover, new exercises will also be provided for trainers, aiming for them to conduct local exercises independently in the future.In recent years, technologies and methods have been rapidly evolving, and damage caused by cyberattacks has been expanding on a global scale. However, there is a global shortage of cybersecurity personnel, making the development of human resources and capacity building an important issue.Against this backdrop, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) opened the AJCCBC in September 2018 as part of the "Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund 2.0" (JAIF 2.0), a project to develop cybersecurity human resources in ASEAN countries. From 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, JICA will start cooperating with the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen the operation of the Centre and further develop it upon request from the ASEAN Secretariat.NEC has provided training environments since the opening of the AJCCBC and has contributed to cybersecurity human resource development in the ASEAN region by holding 24 exercises through 2022. Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the improvement of cybersecurity capabilities through cyber defense exercises and the provision of products and services to government agencies and critical infrastructure companies throughout the world.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.