Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the 'IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Edge Security as a Service (NESaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment'

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2023

Analyst firm cites proven track record of delivering security without performance trade-offs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Edge Security as a Service (NESaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US5072823, June 2023). The IDC MarketScape noted "Akamai has a proven track record of delivering cloud security without performance trade-offs through its mature application security portfolio. This is a key consideration for enterprises eyeing a move to NESaaS. Furthermore, as a notable provider of application security solutions, Akamai has a number of existing enterprise accounts that may want to short-list Akamai SIA for a NESaaS strategy."

"The move to NESaaS presents an opportunity for vendors to realign security technologies into a new Zero Trust story," said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access & Protection. "Akamai is helping customers make this move via its programmable edge platform, which enables integration of existing enterprise security products and future investments in a unified architecture."

NESaaS is an integrated security solution combining multiple network security technologies as a cloud service to address key customer use cases of access policy enforcement and threat detection. The report highlighted Akamai's broad portfolio of Zero Trust enterprise security solutions including Akamai Enterprise Application Access (EAA) and Akamai MFA services for ZTNA, and Akamai Secure Internet Access (SIA) service which offers Secure DNS and SWG functionality.

"Securing the network edge is a necessity in today's digital landscape. As enterprises migrate to cloud infrastructure, services and applications the importance of securing the network edge cannot be overstated," said Pavel Gurvich, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. "Akamai's position in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Edge Security as a Service (NESaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment shows just how enterprises can leverage Akamai's broad security portfolio to help them transition to a Zero Trust security architecture."

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Akamai PR, [email protected]

