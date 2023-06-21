New Connectivity Lab Brings Ecosystems and Developers Together at Silicon Labs Boston

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 21, 2023

Simulates Real-World Operability and Connectivity Testing for IoT Device Manufacturers

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced the opening of the new Silicon Labs Connectivity Lab in their Boston facility. The Connectivity Lab simulates a modern Smart Home, with a range of IoT devices, applications, ecosystems, and networks. It offers developers an ideal environment to test their Matter prototypes operating within real-world scenarios across a variety of protocols and device brands.

Silicon_Labs_Connectivity_Lab_in_Boston.jpg

"At the end of the day, every developer is focused on the consumer's experience at home," said Colin Cureton, Senior Director of IoT Home & Life Ecosystems at Silicon Labs. "The Connectivity Lab offers a home environment to explore interoperability and test and refine products to give developers confidence as they bring innovative products to market."

Connectivity Lab Offers Real-World Matter Testing

To date, the industry has focused on testing Matter devices in single-use environments and on how the Matter application layer functions in a connectivity stack. Silicon Labs' Connectivity Lab advances Matter device testing to offer a 'home within a lab' setting in which developers can explore the many variables and possible device and network configurations consumers have in their homes. Silicon Labs created a home-like setting (e.g., kitchen, living room) with a variety of smart home devices and applications, from lighting to locks and thermostats, as well as entertainment systems. By testing Matter devices as they will be used in homes, developers can find, troubleshoot, and resolve issues consumers might face. The insight gained from the Connectivity Lab will help Silicon Labs, developers, and the industry deliver great smart home experiences for consumers.

"The Connectivity Lab ties together our internal ecosystem device testing with the consumer's experience at home," said Sarah Scannell, Senior Engineering Director of 15.4 & Matter Software at Silicon Labs. "This is incredibly valuable to our engineering teams and our customers to see first-hand the interoperability and performance impact our pre-release software has on the end-user experience."

The Connectivity Lab is designed to test connectivity and interoperability for Matter devices within the most common Matter ecosystems, like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. These ecosystems are the primary ways consumers interact with smart home devices, so the Lab allows developers and designers to gain knowledge about their products and confidence in their products' real-world performance.

Learn more about Matter and Request Access to the Connectivity Lab

Silicon Labs is opening the Connectivity Lab to developers today. Interested Silicon Labs customers should contact their sales representative or field-application engineer for more details. Silicon Labs is a leader in Matter, the leading semiconductor code contributor to Matter, and the third most prolific code contributor overall.

To learn more about Matter, check out Silicon Labs' Matter technical workshop series free on-demand in the Silicon Labs Tech Talks Wireless Technology Trainings.

Sarah_Scannell_cuts_the_ribbon_to_open_the_new_Connectivity_Lab_at_Silicon_Labs_Boston.jpg

silicon_labs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA35858&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-connectivity-lab-brings-ecosystems-and-developers-together-at-silicon-labs-boston-301857212.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA35858&Transmission_Id=202306211424PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA35858&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.