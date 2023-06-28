Lenovo Upgraded to AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Lenovo's Environmental, Social and Governance Rating score was recently upgraded to AAA by MSCI, the international ratings agency. This upgrade represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs. This announcement comes after Lenovo received a rating of AAA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment in 2022.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of the environmental, social, and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Its research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used to construct the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here. In alignment with MSCI's methodology, these ratings demonstrate Lenovo's ESG strengths relative to the China information technology industry.

MSCI is an index used by many financial decision-makers around the world. Lenovo was included on Bloomberg MSCI Green Bond Index in October 2022.

