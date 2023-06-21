Southern Company System Granted FAA Waiver for Autonomous BVLOS Operations

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023

Southern Company's aerial services department can begin conducting dock-based, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, enabling remote monitoring and asset inspections systemwide.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company, in partnership with Skydio, announced today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted a conditions-based waiver enabling remote-based, autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) dock operations across its system.

Southern_Company_Logo.jpg

The waiver is one of the first of its kind and will integrate autonomous drone systems in support of remote-based monitoring and inspection. This BVLOS waiver will assist the Southern Company system with remote-based infrastructure monitoring and inspection at plant sites, substations and other fixed site locations allowing more efficient inspections, mapping and monitoring aimed at making the energy infrastructure more resilient and reliable for customers.

"This is a huge step in advancing autonomous and remote operations at scale," said Dean Barefield, Southern Company's UAS program manager. "The waiver will help to unlock the true potential of autonomous and remote-based operations while increasing efficiency and reliability."

The Southern Company system will conduct these operations using Skydio X2 and Skydio Dock. Skydio's AI technology will allow operators to safely inspect infrastructure in close proximity to structures, even in complex environments that would be challenging or impractical with less sophisticated drone technology.

"This national-scale approval enables the Southern Company system to conduct remote operations at critical infrastructure sites from Georgia to California," said Jenn Player, Skydio's senior director of aviation regulatory affairs. "When it comes to scaling beyond visual line of sight operations, having an intelligent drone makes all the difference. Skydio was proud to support Southern Company in obtaining this approval that enables inspection and monitoring of critically important facilities."

The Southern Company system was previously granted a waiver in November 2022 that allowed for advanced BVLOS operations using drones to map and inspect stacks, transmission lines and basins at Plant Barry in Bucks, Ala. This waiver granted the company the ability to perform safer, more efficient recurring inspections of its system's critical infrastructure.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Skydio
Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

favicon.png?sn=CL36114&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-system-granted-faa-waiver-for-autonomous-bvlos-operations-301857304.html

SOURCE Southern Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL36114&Transmission_Id=202306211557PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL36114&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.