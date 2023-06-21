CGI U.S. Cloud earns StateRAMP Authorization for cloud services

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2023

Protecting vital citizen data so U.S. state and local governments can digitally transform with confidence

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced StateRAMP Authorization (stateramp.org) of the company's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that delivers and manages cloud-based business solutions to accelerate and future-proof clients' digital transformations.

"Our U.S. state and local government clients can have confidence that CGI's U.S. Cloud IaaS solution meets or exceeds the cybersecurity standards for StateRAMP Authorization for their data collection, processing, and storage," said Jeffrey Smith, Senior Vice-President of U.S. Global Technology Operations at CGI. "CGI is proud to earn this vital authorization for the benefit of state and local government agencies entrusted to safeguard vital data as they continue on their digital transformation journey to provide modern, mobile and flexible citizen services."

StateRAMP Authorization simplifies security by providing state and local governments with a common method for verification of cloud security. Built on a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidance and modeled after FedRAMP, StateRAMP is designed to save time and reduce costs for service providers and governments.

"It has been a pleasure to work with CGI as they pursued StateRAMP Authorization. We are thrilled they are among the first to utilize StateRAMP's standard process to achieve Authorization. Congratulations to the entire team at CGI!" said Jordan Hickam, StateRAMP's Membership Engagement Director.

CGI's cloud modernization and transformation services leverage more than 12 years of advising organizations on the use of sovereign cloud frameworks such as U.S. FedRAMP, DISA, UK G-Cloud and GAIA-X. Supported by more than 7,000 professionals, CGI's cloud practice includes 12 innovation labs and 46 cloud-focused emerging technology teams who serve clients worldwide and at U.S. state and local government agencies.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH34423&sd=2023-06-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-us-cloud-earns-stateramp-authorization-for-cloud-services-301857254.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH34423&Transmission_Id=202306211507PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH34423&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.