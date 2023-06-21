NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Bros-Discovery Audience Data Will Be Accessed Via First-of-a-Kind Multi-Party Clean Room Connections Enabled by Snowflake and VideoAmp

CANNES, France, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc .(NYSE: OMC) and Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for the Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) are taking their first-mover partnership to the next level, collaborating within the Omni open operating system to provide Omnicom clients with a first-to-market holistic view of their cross-channel video investment.

In an Omni-integrated, multi-party clean room powered by Snowflake and the company's data clean room technology, and measurement partner VideoAmp , near-real time data from the 30 million customers who shop at Albertsons stores every week will be combined in a privacy-safe manner with audience data from the NBCUniversal , Paramount and Warner Bros-Discovery linear and streaming channels. As a result, planners and investment teams across OMG agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science will be able to directly connect advertising campaigns to purchase data with a high degree of precision, delivering increased media ROI and better business outcomes for clients.

"By enabling a more direct connection between media investment and performance, this collaboration delivers on the promise of cross-channel video planning," says OMG Chief Activation Officer Megan Pagliuca, "It is a game-changing solution for stakeholders in search of more meaningful and actionable measurement metrics and currency."

Adds Kristi Argyilan, SVP, Retail Media for the Albertsons Companies, "This partnership takes the Albertsons Media Collective mission - helping brands engage with our customers when it matters most - to a higher level of value, giving marketers the ability to connect their engagements across linear and streaming video channels to purchases made by our customers."

This holistic cross-channel view is enabled by leveraging Snowflake's multi-party clean room technology to create a privacy-safe ecosystem within Omni that supports cross-channel video planning and attribution at an unprecedented scale, with VideoAmp providing high quality linear viewership data and methodology to project total video reach and frequency.

Summing up the role that Snowflake plays in enabling the cross-channel ambition, Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment and Advertising at Snowflake says, "Snowflake's data clean room technology arms Omnicom and Albertsons with the privacy-preserving technology they need to achieve true holistic cross-channel video planning and attribution."

In addition to the attribution benefits, the combined retailer and network data set will yield transactable metrics that will be available for the 2024 Upfronts.

Media Partner Perspectives

"We're excited to build on NBCUniversal's significant investments and partnerships to enable industry-leading data clean room solutions, together with OMG, Snowflake and VideoAmp," said John Lee, Chief Data Officer, NBCUniversal. "This next-generation, industry-wide partnership with Albertsons Media Collective will leverage real-time shopper data to close the loop and unlock TV and video media performance for advertisers like never before, all while keeping privacy and security standards top of mind."

"The future of data collaboration is progressing rapidly with more first party data activation and different identity frameworks receiving broader support," said Travis Scoles, SVP Advanced Advertising, Paramount. "Paramount is ready to meet the moment by pursuing a clean room strategy that is fully interoperable with the full ecosystem, and we're looking forward to collaborating with these partners to offer advertisers more flexibility, better efficacy and stronger performance for media buys."

"The TV industry has a key role to play when it comes to unlocking data interoperability in a privacy compliant manner to advance the efficiency and efficacy of cross-platform media planning," said Jim Keller, EVP, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery. "Warner Bros. Discovery is proud to link arms with these esteemed partners and brands to close key visibility gaps and further empower the use of data to drive smarter investment and create a better future for advertisers."

