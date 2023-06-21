Forbes Selects Washington Trust to the Best-In-State Banks 2023 List

WESTERLY, R.I., June 21, 2023

Recognized as Best Bank in Rhode Island by Independent Consumer Survey

WESTERLY, R.I., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") today announced that the Bank has been selected to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 20th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. Washington Trust was one of 137 unique banks across the United States selected for the Forbes list.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as the Best-In-State Bank in Rhode Island," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout our 222+ year history, Washington Trust has been a community partner that provides trusted financial advice and personalized solutions to our customers. This honor reflects the value our customers place in us."

Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2023 based on two sources:

  1. An independent survey: Approximately 26,000 US consumers were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking/saving accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.
  2. Publicly available reviews: For each bank, in each state, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

