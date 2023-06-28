Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the FPGA+Conference+Europe. With key activities including an opening keynote delivery, participation in various speaker track sessions, and demo showcases in multiple partner booths, Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations from embedded vision, AI, functional safety, security applications, and more.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When (GMT+2): July 4, 1:45 p.m.: Opening Keynote “Lattice Avant™, a new level of low power FPGA innovation for mid-range applications” July 4 – 6: Lattice Demo Showcase (Partner booth at #7 and #30) Track sessions: July 4, 2:15 p.m.: Secure method of enabling multiple design in FPGA July 5, 2:15 p.m.: FPGA as bridging device in IIoT​ July 6, 9:45 a.m.: European Cyber Resilience Act and its impact on IEC 62443 and embedded industrial system security

Where: FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany



The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe's leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other technology applications.

