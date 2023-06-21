Federal Realty Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2023

Best-in-class REIT ranks among best employers in the Washington, D.C. area.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has been named to The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces list for its leadership in employee satisfaction for the second sequential year. The esteemed list acknowledges the top workplaces in the D.C. area based exclusively on employee feedback.

"Together, we will continue to build a workplace that inspires and empowers success for the long term." —Don Wood, CEO

"We're grateful to our remarkable team for their trust and dedication," stated Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "Together, we will continue to build a workplace that inspires and empowers success for the long term."

In collaboration with research firm Energage, The Washington Post chose the winning companies by analyzing survey responses from over 65,000 employees in the region. The participants provided ratings for various aspects of their organizations, including culture, communication, ethics, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, change management, and career growth and development.

Federal Realty has a long history of cultivating workplace excellence. In 2023, the company was deemed one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business Magazine & Best Companies Group, while GlobeSt.com acknowledged its Philadelphia Office as a top Retail Influencer. The firm also received Aetna's Gold Level Workplace Well-being Award for its efforts in building a culture of health and wellness and was named the Best and Brightest in Wellness Winner for its dedication to creating a sustainable culture of wellbeing for team members in 2022.

To learn more about career opportunities at Federal Realty, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

[email protected]

