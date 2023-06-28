Marinus+Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new method of use patent for intravenous (IV) ganaxolone in the treatment of status epilepticus (SE), expiring in 2040.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,679,117, covering the clinical dosing regimen administering ganaxolone for SE patients, including those with refractory and super refractory status epilepticus. This is Marinus’ second method of use patent granted for IV ganaxolone in SE, broadening the dosing regimen and further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position.

“The issue of this patent, along with other recent allowances granted by the USPTO, is an important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of ganaxolone,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “This achievement allows for broad investment in our IV franchise and demonstrates our unwavering dedication to preserving the innovative strength of our portfolio.”

Corresponding patent applications are expected to be filed in several other key global markets and additional novel applications are pending for IV ganaxolone in SE in the U.S.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

