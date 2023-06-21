Cuyes West Drilling Highlights:

CU23-27 – 287.0 metres grading 1.21 g/t Au Eq, including 2.0 metres grading 34.78 g/t Au Eq intersected in the breccia pipe

CU23-28 – 24.0 metres grading 2.47 g/t Au Eq intersected in the Cuyes West structure

CU23-29 – 30.0 metres grading 2.83 g/t Au Eq intersected in the Cuyes West structure; including 6.0 metres of 6.72 g/t Au Eq

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from three holes that targeted the Cuyes West structure (CU23-27 to CU23-29), while simultaneously targeting the adjacent Breccia Pipe target. Luminex is also announcing the results from its initial seven-hole campaign at Prometedor.

Hole CU23-27 intersected multiple high-grade structures in the breccia pipe, notably 2.0 metres from 229.0 metres grading 33.30 g/t gold and 123.5 g/t silver (34.78 g/t Au Eq), within a wider intercept of 287.0 metres from 99.0 metres, which graded 1.10 g/t gold and 8.8 g/t silver (1.21 g/t Au Eq).

Hole CU23-29 confirmed that Cuyes West extends at least 500 metres down from surface, while remaining open to depth. The hole cut a 30.0 metre interval grading 2.81 g/t gold and 1.66 g/t silver (2.83 g/t Au Eq) from 475.0 metres, including 6.0 metres grading 6.69g/t gold and 3.0g/t silver (6.72g/t Au Eq) from 487.0 metres. This hole stepped out approximately 210 metres vertically below hole CU23-22, which intercepted 15.0 metres of 6.18 g/t gold and 41.8 g/t silver (6.68 g/t Au Eq) from 308.0 metres.

Hole CU23-28 intersected multiple high-grade intercepts, including 24.0 metres returning 2.31 g/t gold and 13.08 g/t silver (2.47 g/t Au Eq) from 313.0 metres, within a broader 50.0 metre zone of 1.70 g/t gold and 9.51 g/t silver (1.82 g/t Au Eq) from 293.0 metres.

Other intervals are present in additional structures in holes CU23-27, CU23-28 and CU23-29 and are detailed in Table 1.

The style of mineralization at Cuyes West structure is identical to that at the Camp deposit, 600 metres to the west. At a property scale, these mineralized structures are interpreted to be hosted in ring and radial fractures around the Los Cuyes caldera (See Figure 1).

Table 1. Drill intercepts for the Cuyes West structure and breccia pipe.

Hole Azimuth / Dip / Length From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au Eq (g/t) CU23-27 6° / - 48° /

441.45m 24.0 26.0 2.0* 0.41 0.8 0.42 And 80.0 84.0 4.0* 0.73 0.8 0.74 And 99.0 386.0 287.0* 1.10 8.8 1.21 Incl 166.0 168.0 2.0 6.82 25.8 7.13 Incl 182.0 183.0 1.0 5.26 68.1 6.08 And 199.0 218.0 19.0 1.34 9.3 1.45 And 229.0 231.0 2.0 33.30 123.5 34.78 And 345.0 375.0 30.0 2.11 21.9 2.38 CU23-28 78.0 82.0 4.0* 0.41 3.0 0.45 And 94.0 162.0 68.0* 0.52 3.3 0.56 And 178.0 184.0 6.0* 0.88 14.1 1.05 And 196.0 206.0 10.0* 0.91 15.9 1.10 And 234.0 235.0 1.0 1.70 9.2 1.81 And 277.0 279.0 2.0 1.63 7.3 1.72 And 293.0 343.0 50.0 1.70 9.5 1.82 Incl 313.0 337.0 24.0 2.31 13.1 2.47 CU23-29 0° / -75° / 593.45m 10.0 14.0 4.0* 0.40 4.1 0.45 And 30.0 34.0 4.0* 0.56 6.5 0.64 And 46.0 84.0 38.0* 0.36 5.6 0.43 And 122.0 316.0 194.0* 0.96 3.4 1.00 Incl 203.0 234.0 31.0 2.06 4.7 2.12 Incl 241.0 265.0 24.0 1.79 5.3 1.85 Incl 313.0 314.0 1.0 6.34 5.1 6.40 And 330.0 445.0 115.0* 0.74 3.2 0.78 Incl 339.0 340.0 1.0 2.93 0.5 2.93 Incl 348.0 351.0 3.0 1.83 2.1 1.86 Incl 361.0 363.0 2.0 2.37 2.4 2.40 Incl 422.0 440.0 18.0 1.66 5.1 1.72 And 475.0 505.0 30.0 2.81 1.7 2.83 Incl 487.0 493.0 6.0 6.69 3.0 6.72

Asterisked (*) intervals are "Shallower" intervals calculated using a lower limit of 0.20 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of ten continuous metres below cut-off occurring within the stated intercept and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 9.94 g/t Au. Remaining intervals not marked with an asterisk are for "Deeper" intervals calculated using a lower limit of 1.0 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of up to six continuous metres below cut-off and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 48.60 g/t Au. Au Eq values assume $1,500 gold and $18.00 silver (Au Eq= Au g/t + (Ag g/t *0.012)).



Prometedor

Seven exploration holes were drilled at the Prometedor target (PR23-01 to PR23-05 and EB23-01 to EB23-02), located three kilometres south-east of the Soledad deposit. This target comprises a one kilometre by 250 metre rock and soil anomaly at surface with creek bed samples returning up to 38.97 g/t gold. The maiden drilling consisted of five drill holes spaced 100 to 250 metres apart. Holes EB23-01 and EB23-02 were drilled 430 metres south of the main Prometedor surface anomaly. All holes encountered various mineralized intercepts and provided important geologic data. Hole PR23-01 intercepted a 1.79 metre interval grading 1.21 g/t gold and 22.99g/t silver (1.48 g/t Au Eq) from 27.5 metres within a broader interval of 8.34 metres grading 0.59 g/t gold and 7.34 g/t silver (0.68 g/t Au Eq) from 21.0 metres. Hole PR23-03 intercepted 48.9 metres grading 0.36 g/t gold and 7.48 g/t silver (0.45 g/t Au Eq) from surface. See Table 2 for additional intervals in all of the holes drilled on this target.

Mineralization from parts of the Prometedor area is of the same style as discovered at Camp and Cuyes deposits and is associated with rhyolite dikes. Strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration is present in the drill core with mineralized intercepts including pyrite, marcasite and sphalerite as the dominant sulphide minerals. Drilling has been paused in this area, but given the possibility of discovering mineralogically similar material to Camp and Cuyes, surface geological and geochemical work at Prometedor continues.

Table 2. Drill intercepts for Prometedor and Esperanza drill holes.

Hole Azimuth / Dip / Length From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au Eq (g/t) PR23-01 240° / -60° / 147.45m 21.0 29.3 8.3 0.59 7.3 0.68 Incl 27.5 29.3 1.8 1.21 23.0 1.48 And 47.0 58.0 11.0 0.20 2.0 0.22 And 75.0 76.0 1.0 0.32 1.6 0.34 And 79.0 80.0 1.0 0.34 1.1 0.35 And 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.29 4.6 0.34 And 92.0 120.0 28.0 0.30 3.5 0.35 PR23-02 230° / -60° / 182.50m 25.0 41.0 16.0 0.20 1.6 0.22 And 68.0 75.0 7.0 0.63 14.2 0.80 And 89.0 96.0 7.0 0.73 16.9 0.93 Incl 89.0 92.0 3.0 1.26 29.8 1.61 PR23-03 230° / -50° / 181.35m 0.0 48.9 48.9 0.36 7.5 0.45 And 67.0 92.0 25.0 0.28 3.6 0.32 And 103.0 115.0 12.0 0.32 3.3 0.36 PR23-04 270° / -60° / 105.05m 18.0 20.0 2.0 0.34 1.9 0.37 And 48.0 53.0 5.0 0.20 0.6 0.21 And 73.0 74.6 1.6 0.40 6.1 0.47 And 97.0 98.3 1.3 0.42 4.5 0.47 And 103.0 105.0 2.0 0.28 18.3 0.50 PR23-05 202° / -60° / 163.15m 70.3 77.0 6.7 0.44 4.0 0.48 And 136.0 137.0 1.0 0.67 39.9 1.15 EB23-01 225° / -60° / 124.65m 27.0 69.4 42.4 0.27 4.1 0.32 And 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.64 1.1 0.65 And 111.0 114.0 3.0 0.26 5.1 0.32 EB23-02 260° / -60° / 125.20m 4.0 11.0 7.0 0.29 3.1 0.32 And 17.0 21.0 4.0 0.24 0.9 0.25 And 32.4 34.0 1.6 0.23 0.7 0.24 And 38.0 40.0 2.0 0.25 0.9 0.26

Interval calculated using a lower limit of 0.20 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of ten continuous metres below cut-off occurring within the stated intercept and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 2.88 g/t Au. Au Eq values assume $1,500 gold and $18.00 silver (Au Eq= Au g/t + (Ag g/t *0.012)).

Quality Assurance

All Luminex sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks as well as pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Luminex's core handling facility located at the Condor property. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") or Bureau Veritas Minerals' ("BMV") sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. The ALS lab's sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis where gold content is determined by fire assay of a 50-gram charge with ICP finish. The BMV lab's samples are analyzed for gold by a 50-gram charge fire assay in Quito and the remainder of the sample is sent to Lima, Peru for a 44 element - ICP finish.

Silver and other elements are also determined by ICP methods. Over-limit samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver are re-analyzed by both labs using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Luminex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ALS Laboratories and BMV are independent of Luminex.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Condor Project in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

