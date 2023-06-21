Freedom Bank Assists the City of Winchester and the Economic Development Authority of the City of Winchester, Virginia with Significant Revitalization Project

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2023

Bank Provides Funding to Revive Ward Plaza to bring Additional Opportunities to Winchester, Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it provided a total of $4 million in funding to the City of Winchester and the Economic Development Authority of the City of Winchester to revitalize the Ward Plaza shopping center which includes a mixed-use project with a 40,000-square-foot anchor tenant and a mix of homes and retail space.

"Freedom Bank was thrilled to provide the funding for this important project. The new housing and retail space this project will bring to the Winchester area will undoubtedly provide immense opportunities and benefits for the community. We are grateful for the trust the City of Winchester and the Economic Development Authority of the City of Winchester placed in Freedom and our bankers to assist with this highly anticipated project. We look forward to the revitalization of Ward's Plaza coming to fruition and are excited for the City of Winchester's bright future," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"Freedom Bank's staff enabled us to close on this very important project for the City of Winchester. Freedom stuck with us as a loyal and trusted partner to get this long awaited and complex transaction to the finish line. Their diligence, responsiveness, and can-do-attitude allowed us to get the funding needed for this critical project that will greatly benefit all our residents," said Mary Blowe, Deputy City Manager/CFO for the City of Winchester.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]

