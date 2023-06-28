Teleflex Incorporated Announces Global Recall of Rüsch Endotracheal Tubes

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WAYNE, Pa., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, has announced a global recall of affected batches of the below-mentioned Rüsch Endotracheal Tube products. The Rüsch Endotracheal Tube devices are indicated for oral or nasal intubation for airway management via insertion into a patient’s tracheal via nose or mouth. Stylets are used to aid insertion of endotracheal tubes into the trachea.

The products involved in the recall are as follows. Additional detail about how to identify the affected products is available in the recall letter.

Type of ActionRecall Notice
Teleflex ReferenceEIF-000537
Product Code & Batch/Lot NumberRefer to Appendix 2 of the recall notice
Commercial Name
TOP Endotracheal tube with CuffRUSCHELIT® Preformed Nasal Tracheal Tube, Two Eyes without Cuff
Slick Set ® Cuffed Endotracheal Tube and Stylet Set, oral/nasalRUSCHELIT® Safety Clear Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal
Slick Set ® Uncuffed Endotracheal Tube and Stylet Set, oral/nasalSafety Clear Tracheal tube (without Cuff)
Flexi-Set Cuffed Endotracheal Tube and Stylet Set, oral/nasalRUSCHELIT® Preformed Oral Tracheal Tube, Cuffed, Oral, Murphy Eye
Flexi-Set Uncuffed Endotracheal Tube and Stylet Set, oral/nasalAGT Orotracheal tube
Preformed AGT Oral Endotracheal Tube uncuffed/plain - MurphyRUSCHELIT® Preformed Nasal Tracheal Tube, Cuffed, Nasal, Murphy Eye
Preformed AGT Nasal Endotracheal Tube uncuffed/plain - MurphyAGT Nasotracheal tube
Endotracheal Tube oral/nasal uncuffed/plain - MurphyRUSCHELIT® Safety Clear Plus Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal, Cuffed
Preformed AGT Oral Endotracheal Tube Murphy Eye, High Volume, Low Pressure CuffRUSCHELIT® Super Safety Clear Microlaryngeal Tube, oral/nasal
Preformed AGT Nasal Endotracheal Tube Murphy Eye, High Volume, Low Pressure CuffRUSCHELIT® Super Safety Clear Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal, Cuffed
Endotracheal Tube oral/nasal Magill, High Volume, Low Pressure CuffFlexiset Super Safety Clear Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal with Cuff and Insertion Aid
Endotracheal Tube oral/nasal Murphy Eye, High Volume, Low Pressure CuffRUSCHELIT ® Safety Clear Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal, Murphy
RUSCHELIT ® Safety Clear Tracheal Tube, oral/nasal, MagillSuper Safety Clear Tracheal tube
RUSCHELIT® Preformed Oral Tracheal Tube, Two Eyes without CuffENDOSOFT Tracheal tube
Endotracheal Tube oral/nasal uncuffed/plain – MagillRUSCHELIT® Edgar Tube (no cuff)
RUSCHELIT® Edgar Tube (cuffed)
Note: This recall is for specific lots / batches of the above product codes manufactured prior to April 24th, 2023

Teleflex commenced this voluntary Field Safety Corrective Action on May 23, 2023 due to reports of disconnection of the 15mm connector from the endotracheal tube (ET tube) for the affected products. There is the possibility of oxygen desaturation and in that event any immediate or long-term health consequences are dependent on the degree and duration of desaturation. All batches of Rüsch Endotracheal Tubes as listed in table above, manufactured between JAN2018 to 24APR2023 are subject to this recall. Reference Appendix 2 of the recall letter for a full list of affected lots / batches.

Where patients are undergoing mechanical ventilation in either the operating room or critical care settings, the ventilation devices to which the affected products are connected are designed to alarm immediately upon a disconnection in the breathing circuit, alerting the clinician to reattach the connector. Additional standards of care such as pulse oximetry also alert clinicians to desaturation within seconds of its occurrence, again permitting prompt reattachment of the connector.

As of 15-June-2023, Teleflex received 189 complaints reporting connector issues for products in scope of this field correction. Of these 189 complaints, 11 reported injury, including nine reports of patient desaturation, and four reports of patient death. Three complaints reported that the patient deaths were unrelated to the disconnection of the device and one complaint reported that it was impossible to determine whether the device contributed to the patient death.

The initial investigation has identified that the disconnection results from intermittent cross-contamination of the 15mm connector with trace amounts of silicone oil. Although this does increase the lubricity of the connection, this does not present additional clinical risks.

For product in situ, Teleflex advises clinical staff to ensure the 15 mm connector is seated firmly in the ET tube to prevent disconnection during use per the product instructions for use. Should disconnection occur, reconnect the two components promptly and securely in the manner described in the product instructions for use. Clinical staff may wish to consider replacing the device, making sure to evaluate on a case by case basis the risks associated with extubation and reintubation.

The recall notice, with a list of affected product codes and lot numbers, can be found through the following link: https://teleflex.widen.net/s/dc5gwfhkzh/eif-000537-fsn-online

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-396-2111; 8am to 7pm, ET, Monday through Friday or email [email protected].

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm, or via Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Arrow-Trerotola, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, PTD, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836



Teleflex-Incorporated.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.