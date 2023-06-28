AGI Announces Q2 2023 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) today announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. AGI’s current annualized cash dividend rate is $0.60 per share.

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

